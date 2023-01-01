Intel Core i3 1215U vs i3 12100F
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1572
Core i3 12100F +3%
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5786
Core i3 12100F +45%
8398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3413
Core i3 12100F +2%
3495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11366
Core i3 12100F +25%
14211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1567
Core i3 12100F +7%
1673
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5976
Core i3 12100F +5%
6297
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|i3-12100F
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|6
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|58 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|89 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|16
|-
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
