Intel Core i3 1215U vs i3 12100F

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i3 1215U
Intel Core i3 12100F

We compared two CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5786
Core i3 12100F +45%
8398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
11366
Core i3 12100F +25%
14211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Alder Lake
Model number i3-1215U i3-12100F
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 6 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 58 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 16 -
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i3 1215U?
