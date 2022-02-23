Intel Core i3 1215U vs i3 1210U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U against the 1.0 GHz i3 1210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1210U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i3 1215U – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5463
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3605
3596
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +4%
12507
12027
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +1%
1448
1428
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3799
Core i3 1210U +13%
4280
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|i3-1210U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|10x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|850 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|16
|16
|Execution Units
|64
|64
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|Intel Core i3 1210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|14
