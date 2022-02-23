Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Core i3 1210U: what's better?

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U against the 1.0 GHz i3 1210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1210U and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1210U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i3 1215U – 9 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +4%
12507
Core i3 1210U
12027
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
3799
Core i3 1210U +13%
4280
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and i3 1210U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-U
Model number i3-1215U i3-1210U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 10x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 850 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 16 16
Execution Units 64 64
TGP 45 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Core i3 1210U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page Intel Core i3 1210U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 14

