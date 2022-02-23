Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1220P or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1220P with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 1220P
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1220P
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1524 vs 845 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1220P – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1220P +94%
3515
Ryzen 3 3250U
1813
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1220P +293%
15460
Ryzen 3 3250U
3931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1220P +219%
5047
Ryzen 3 3250U
1582
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1220P and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Zen+
Model number i3-1220P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 1.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 15x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.94 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 20-28 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 512 192
TMUs 32 12
ROPs 16 8
Execution Units 64 3
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1220P
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3250U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1220P official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 8

