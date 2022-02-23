Intel Core i3 1220P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1220P with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1220P
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1220P – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8151
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1220P +24%
3515
2834
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1220P +5%
15460
14714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1220P +7%
1532
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5047
Ryzen 5 5625U +18%
5934
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i3-1220P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|16
|7
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1220P official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
