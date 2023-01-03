Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1305U or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1305U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i3 1305U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i3 1305U
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i3 1305U with 5-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1305U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 1305U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1305U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1532 vs 1000 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1305U +47%
1649
Ryzen 3 5300U
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1305U +33%
4992
Ryzen 3 5300U
3741
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1305U and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number i3-1305U -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 6

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 1 4
P-Threads 2 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.3 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 5 4
Total Threads 6 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 10-25 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 16 8
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1305U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1305U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i3 1305U?
