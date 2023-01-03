Intel Core i3 1305U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i3 1305U with 5-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1305U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1305U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1305U +21%
1649
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4273
Ryzen 5 5625U +89%
8086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2874
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1305U +8%
1520
1413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4992
Ryzen 5 5625U +18%
5877
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|-
|Model number
|i3-1305U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|1
|6
|P-Threads
|2
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.3 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|5
|6
|Total Threads
|6
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|16
|7
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1305U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
