Intel Core i3 1305U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

Intel Core i3 1305U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
Intel Core i3 1305U
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i3 1305U with 5-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1305U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7520U and 1305U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1305U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1532 vs 1063 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1305U +47%
1649
Ryzen 5 7520U
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1305U +44%
1520
Ryzen 5 7520U
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1305U +26%
4992
Ryzen 5 7520U
3974
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1305U and AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 September 22, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Model number i3-1305U -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 1 4
P-Threads 2 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.3 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 5 4
Total Threads 6 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 28x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FT6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 128
TMUs 32 8
ROPs 16 4
Execution Units 64 2
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1305U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1305U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Intel Core i3 1305U?
