Intel Core i3 1305U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i3 1305U with 5-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1305U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1305U
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1305U +14%
1649
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4273
Ryzen 5 7530U +117%
9281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1305U +3%
1520
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4992
Ryzen 5 7530U +32%
6576
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i3-1305U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|1
|6
|P-Threads
|2
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.3 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|5
|6
|Total Threads
|6
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|128
|TMUs
|32
|8
|ROPs
|16
|4
|Execution Units
|64
|2
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1305U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1