Intel Core i3 1305U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i3 1305U with 5-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1305U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1305U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 3 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1532 vs 1263 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1305U +25%
1649
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1305U +36%
4273
3138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2654
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6147
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1305U +20%
1520
1262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1305U +98%
4992
2526
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i3-1305U
|i3-1115G4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
CPU
|P-Cores
|1
|2
|P-Threads
|2
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.3 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|5
|2
|Total Threads
|6
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|16
|12
|Execution Units
|64
|48
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1305U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
