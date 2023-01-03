Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 13100 or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

Intel Core i3 13100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i3 13100
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Intel Core i3 13100
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 13100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1740 vs 1433 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100 +26%
1694
Ryzen 5 5500
1345
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100
9802
Ryzen 5 5500 +5%
10333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100 +21%
1724
Ryzen 5 5500
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100 +5%
7555
Ryzen 5 5500
7203
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 13100 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i3-13100 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 60 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 89 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 13100
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 13100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Intel Core i3 13100?
