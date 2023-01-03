Intel Core i3 13100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1740 vs 1433 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100 +26%
1694
1345
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9802
Ryzen 5 5500 +5%
10333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100 +21%
1724
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100 +5%
7555
7203
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i3-13100
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|60 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 13100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
