Intel Core i3 13100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100 with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1740 vs 1493 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100 +14%
1694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9802
Ryzen 5 5600G +14%
11162
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3165
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19806
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100 +16%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100 +1%
7555
7503
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i3-13100
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|60 W
|45-65 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 13100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4