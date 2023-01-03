Intel Core i3 13100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100 +11%
1707
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9906
Ryzen 5 5600X +20%
11848
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3369
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21993
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8952
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i3-13100
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|60 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 13100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
