Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 13100 or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i3 13100 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i3 13100
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Intel Core i3 13100
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 13100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1698 vs 1279 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100 +26%
1689
Ryzen 7 3700X
1339
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100
8703
Ryzen 7 3700X +40%
12169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100 +39%
3678
Ryzen 7 3700X
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100
14213
Ryzen 7 3700X +59%
22592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100 +33%
1690
Ryzen 7 3700X
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100
7059
Ryzen 7 3700X +18%
8355
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 13100 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake -
Model number i3-13100 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 60 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 89 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 13100
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 13100 official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 13100 and Ryzen 5 5600
2. Core i3 13100 and Core i5 12400F
3. Core i3 13100 and Core i5 12400
4. Core i3 13100 and Ryzen 5 7600X
5. Core i3 13100 and Core i3 12100
6. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 7700X
7. Ryzen 7 3700X and Core i5 13600K
8. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 5600X
9. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 5600
10. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i3 13100?
Promotion
EnglishРусский