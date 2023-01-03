Intel Core i3 13100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100F with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
79
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +14%
1718
1510
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9898
Ryzen 5 5600 +9%
10745
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3264
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7748
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i3-13100F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 13100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
