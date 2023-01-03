Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 13100F or Ryzen 5 5600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100F with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600 and 13100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +14%
1718
Ryzen 5 5600
1510
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100F
9898
Ryzen 5 5600 +9%
10745
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 13100F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i3-13100F -
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 89 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 13100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

