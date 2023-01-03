Intel Core i3 13100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100F with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1493 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +15%
1709
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8720
Ryzen 5 5600G +27%
11107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +17%
3693
3157
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15309
Ryzen 5 5600G +29%
19774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +13%
1681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7145
Ryzen 5 5600G +6%
7551
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i3-13100F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|58 W
|45-65 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 13100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1