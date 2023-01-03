Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 13100F or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 13100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i3 13100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i3 13100F
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100F with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 13100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1493 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +15%
1709
Ryzen 5 5600G
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100F
8720
Ryzen 5 5600G +27%
11107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +17%
3693
Ryzen 5 5600G
3157
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100F
15309
Ryzen 5 5600G +29%
19774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +13%
1681
Ryzen 5 5600G
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 13100F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i3-13100F -
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 39x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 58 W 45-65 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 89 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 13100F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 13100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 13100F vs Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Core i3 13100F vs Ryzen 5 7600X
3. Core i3 13100F vs Core i5 12400F
4. Core i3 13100F vs Core i3 12100F
5. Core i3 13100F vs Ryzen 5 5600
6. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 4600G
7. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600
8. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 7 5700G
9. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600X
10. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Core i3 12100
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i3 13100F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский