Intel Core i3 13100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Intel Core i3 13100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
Intel Core i3 13100F
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100F with 4-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 13100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
  • Around 19.6 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F
1718
Ryzen 5 7600X +14%
1964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100F
9898
Ryzen 5 7600X +54%
15256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 13100F and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i3-13100F -
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 58 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 89 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 13100F
n/a
Ryzen 5 7600X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 13100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Intel Core i3 13100F?
