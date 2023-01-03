Intel Core i3 13100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100F with 4-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
- Around 19.6 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1718
Ryzen 5 7600X +14%
1964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9898
Ryzen 5 7600X +54%
15256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11485
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i3-13100F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|58 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 13100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
