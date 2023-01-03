Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 13100F or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100F with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 13100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1279 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +28%
1717
Ryzen 7 3700X
1346
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100F
8846
Ryzen 7 3700X +39%
12288
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +40%
3745
Ryzen 7 3700X
2666
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100F
15451
Ryzen 7 3700X +48%
22898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +32%
1699
Ryzen 7 3700X
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100F
7232
Ryzen 7 3700X +17%
8465
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 13100F and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake -
Model number i3-13100F -
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 89 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 13100F official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i3 13100F?
