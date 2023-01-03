Intel Core i3 13100F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100F with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1279 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +28%
1717
1346
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8846
Ryzen 7 3700X +39%
12288
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +40%
3745
2666
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15451
Ryzen 7 3700X +48%
22898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 13100F +32%
1699
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7232
Ryzen 7 3700X +17%
8465
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|-
|Model number
|i3-13100F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|89 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 13100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
