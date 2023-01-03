Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1315U or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1315U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i3 1315U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i3 1315U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1315U against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1315U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 1315U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1315U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1630 vs 1396 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1315U +21%
1678
Ryzen 5 5600U
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1315U
6215
Ryzen 5 5600U +23%
7654
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1315U +17%
1637
Ryzen 5 5600U
1400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1315U +13%
6219
Ryzen 5 5600U
5522
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1315U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i3-1315U -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 15 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 16 7
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1315U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1315U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i3 1315U?
