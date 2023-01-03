We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1315U against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1315U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.