Intel Core i3 1315U vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

Intel Core i3 1315U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
Intel Core i3 1315U
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1315U against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1315U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600U and 1315U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1315U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1630 vs 1483 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1315U +12%
1678
Ryzen 5 6600U
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1315U
6215
Ryzen 5 6600U +59%
9907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1315U +10%
1637
Ryzen 5 6600U
1493
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1315U
6219
Ryzen 5 6600U +22%
7600
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1315U and AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i3-1315U -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
TDP 15 W 15-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 16 16
Execution Units 64 6
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1315U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1315U official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600U or Intel Core i3 1315U?
