Intel Core i3 5005U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
188
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1184
Ryzen 3 2200U +42%
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2075
Ryzen 3 2200U +75%
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
Ryzen 3 2200U +24%
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1053
Ryzen 3 2200U +20%
1260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
