Intel Core i3 5005U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1184
Ryzen 5 3500U +71%
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2075
Ryzen 5 3500U +247%
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
Ryzen 5 3500U +28%
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1053
Ryzen 5 3500U +159%
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
