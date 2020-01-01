Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
н/д
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +7%
1184
1111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U +40%
2075
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +11%
482
436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U +26%
1053
833
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1