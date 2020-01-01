Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +16%
1184
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U +64%
2075
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +9%
482
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U +23%
1053
856
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
