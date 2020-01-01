Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron J3455E
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
- Newer - released 4 years and 7 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +37%
1184
867
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2075
Celeron J3455E +20%
2485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +67%
482
289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U +9%
1053
968
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|July 22, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|J3455E
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|15x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1