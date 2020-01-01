Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 5005U or Celeron J3455E: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J3455E and 5005U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
  • Newer - released 4 years and 7 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 10 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U
2075
Celeron J3455E +20%
2485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 5005U and Celeron J3455E

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 5, 2015 July 22, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Broadwell Apollo Lake
Model number i3-5005U J3455E
Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 15x
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 5005U official page Intel Celeron J3455E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

