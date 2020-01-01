Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron J4005
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4005
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1184
1185
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U +23%
2075
1687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +16%
482
416
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U +61%
1053
654
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2
