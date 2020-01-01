Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron J4125
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Newer - released 4 years and 10 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1184
Celeron J4125 +6%
1253
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2075
Celeron J4125 +62%
3366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +6%
482
454
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1053
Celeron J4125 +48%
1559
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2
