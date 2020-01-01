Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 5005U or Celeron J4125: what's better?

Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron J4125

We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4125 and 5005U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
  • Newer - released 4 years and 10 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 10 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U
2075
Celeron J4125 +62%
3366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U
1053
Celeron J4125 +48%
1559

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 5005U and Celeron J4125

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 5, 2015 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Broadwell Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number i3-5005U J4125
Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz 2 GHz
Multiplier 20x -
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 5005U official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.2

