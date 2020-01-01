Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron N3060
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year later
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +87%
1162
623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U +206%
2025
662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +149%
479
192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U +193%
1047
357
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Braswell
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|4
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2