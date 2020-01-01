Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron N3350
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
168
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +47%
1162
788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U +81%
2025
1119
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +80%
479
266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U +136%
1047
444
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|N3350
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
