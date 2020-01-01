Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 5005U or Celeron N4120: what's better?

Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron N4120

Intel Core i3 5005U
Intel Core i3 5005U
VS
Intel Celeron N4120
Intel Celeron N4120

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4120 and 5005U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
  • Newer - released 4 years and 10 months later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U
2075
Celeron N4120 +18%
2453
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U
1053
Celeron N4120 +28%
1352

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 5005U and Celeron N4120

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 5, 2015 November 4, 2019
Launch price - 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Broadwell Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number i3-5005U N4120
Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Multiplier 20x -
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 5005U official page Intel Celeron N4120 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4120 or Core i3 5005U?
