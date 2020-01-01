Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron N4120
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Newer - released 4 years and 10 months later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
165
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
408
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +4%
1184
1135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2075
Celeron N4120 +18%
2453
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U +10%
482
437
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1053
Celeron N4120 +28%
1352
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|N4120
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2
