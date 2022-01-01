Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron N5100
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Newer - released 6-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 617 vs 488 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
685
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1782
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1142
Celeron N5100 +21%
1387
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2014
Celeron N5100 +58%
3175
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
485
Celeron N5100 +27%
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1081
Celeron N5100 +52%
1648
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|N5100
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 5500
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|10 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
