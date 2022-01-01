Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 5005U or Celeron N5100: what's better?

Intel Core i3 5005U
VS
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Core i3 5005U
Intel Celeron N5100

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5100 and 5005U
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Newer - released 6-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 617 vs 488 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 5005U
1142
Celeron N5100 +21%
1387
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U
2014
Celeron N5100 +58%
3175
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5005U
1081
Celeron N5100 +52%
1648
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 5005U and Celeron N5100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 5, 2015 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Broadwell Jasper Lake
Model number i3-5005U N5100
Socket BGA-1168 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 5500 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 5 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 5500 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 10 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 5005U
n/a
Celeron N5100
0.3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 5005U official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 8
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

