Intel Core i3 5005U vs Celeron N5095
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Newer - released 6-years and 1-month later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 644 vs 488 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2182
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1142
Celeron N5095 +32%
1509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2014
Celeron N5095 +100%
4019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
485
Celeron N5095 +32%
641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1081
Celeron N5095 +78%
1920
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|N5095
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 5500
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|16
|TGP
|-
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
