Intel Core i3 5005U vs i3 10110U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 5005U against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 16.06 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1184
Core i3 10110U +100%
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2075
Core i3 10110U +96%
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
Core i3 10110U +83%
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1053
Core i3 10110U +68%
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-5005U
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
