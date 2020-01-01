Intel Core i3 5010U vs i3 5005U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 5010U against the 2 GHz i3 5005U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
196
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
486
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 5010U +8%
1256
1162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 5010U +5%
2128
2025
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
462
Core i3 5005U +4%
479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
931
Core i3 5005U +12%
1047
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 5, 2015
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Broadwell
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i3-5010U
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1168
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|5 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 5010U official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
