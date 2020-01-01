Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 6006U or Ryzen 3 2200U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 6006U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

Intel Core i3 6006U
Intel Core i3 6006U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 6006U against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200U and 6006U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6006U
1180
Ryzen 3 2200U +43%
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U
2288
Ryzen 3 2200U +59%
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U
1139
Ryzen 3 2200U +11%
1260

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 6006U and AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released November 1, 2016 January 8, 2018
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Zen
Model number i3-6006U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 520 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 1.7 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 6006U official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200U or Intel Core i3 6006U?
