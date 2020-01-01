Intel Core i3 6006U vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 6006U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6006U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6006U +15%
1180
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U +80%
2288
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6006U +8%
479
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U +33%
1139
856
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 1, 2016
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i3-6006U
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6006U official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
