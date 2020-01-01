Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 6006U or Celeron N3060: what's better?

Intel Core i3 6006U vs Celeron N3060

Intel Core i3 6006U
Intel Core i3 6006U
VS
Intel Celeron N3060
Intel Celeron N3060

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 6006U against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N3060 and 6006U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6006U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 6006U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U +238%
2288
Celeron N3060
677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U +213%
1139
Celeron N3060
364

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 6006U and Celeron N3060

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 1, 2016 January 10, 2016
Launch price - 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Braswell
Model number i3-6006U N3060
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1170
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 520 Intel HD Graphics 400

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2 GHz 1.6 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 1.7 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 6006U official page Intel Celeron N3060 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 4
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N3060 or Core i3 6006U?
EnglishРусский