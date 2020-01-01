Intel Core i3 6006U vs Celeron N3060
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 6006U against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6006U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 10 months later
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 6006U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6006U +85%
1180
638
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U +238%
2288
677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6006U +148%
479
193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U +213%
1139
364
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 1, 2016
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Braswell
|Model number
|i3-6006U
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6006U official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|4
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 6006U and i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 6006U and i5 6200U
- Intel Core i3 6006U and i5 7200U
- Intel Core i3 6006U and i3 8130U
- Intel Core i3 6006U and Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Celeron N3060 and Core i3 5005U
- Intel Celeron N3060 and Pentium N3710
- Intel Celeron N3060 and Celeron 3867U
- Intel Celeron N3060 and Celeron N3350