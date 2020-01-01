Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 6006U or Celeron N3350: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 6006U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 6006U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 6006U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U +102%
2288
Celeron N3350
1135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U +151%
1139
Celeron N3350
454

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 1, 2016 August 30, 2016
Launch price - 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Apollo Lake
Model number i3-6006U N3350
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 520 Intel HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.4 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 1.7 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 6006U official page Intel Celeron N3350 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

