Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 6006U or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

Intel Core i3 6006U vs i3 1005G1

Intel Core i3 6006U
Intel Core i3 6006U
VS
Intel Core i3 1005G1
Intel Core i3 1005G1

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 6006U against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and 6006U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6006U
1180
Core i3 1005G1 +96%
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U
2288
Core i3 1005G1 +134%
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U
1139
Core i3 1005G1 +68%
1910

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 6006U and i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 1, 2016 August 1, 2019
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Ice Lake
Model number i3-6006U i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 520 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Multiplier - 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 1.7 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 6006U official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or i3 6006U?
EnglishРусский