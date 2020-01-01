Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 6006U or Core i3 5005U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 6006U
VS
Intel Core i3 5005U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 6006U against the 2 GHz i3 5005U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5005U and 6006U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6006U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U +10%
2288
Core i3 5005U
2075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 6006U and i3 5005U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released November 1, 2016 January 5, 2015
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Broadwell
Model number i3-6006U i3-5005U
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1168
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 520 Intel HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz 2 GHz
Multiplier - 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 5 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 1.7 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 6006U official page Intel Core i3 5005U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 5005U or i3 6006U?
