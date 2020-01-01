Intel Core i3 6006U vs i3 5010U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i3 6006U against the 2.1 GHz i3 5010U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6006U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
196
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
486
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1164
Core i3 5010U +8%
1256
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U +6%
2255
2128
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6006U +2%
473
462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6006U +20%
1113
931
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|November 1, 2016
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i3-6006U
|i3-5010U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6006U official page
|Intel Core i3 5010U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
