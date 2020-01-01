Intel Core i3 6100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +97%
371
188
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +72%
933
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +35%
2280
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +16%
4205
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +57%
937
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +67%
2106
1260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 8, 2018
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-6100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
