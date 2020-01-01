Intel Core i3 6100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 51 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 4 years and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
371
Ryzen 3 3200G +6%
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
933
Ryzen 3 3200G +56%
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +1%
2280
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4205
Ryzen 3 3200G +72%
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2106
Ryzen 3 3200G +39%
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|117 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-6100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
