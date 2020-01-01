Intel Core i3 6100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 with 2-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
67
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1600 – 51 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Around 5.64 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +4%
362
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
908
Ryzen 5 1600 +183%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +8%
2220
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4095
Ryzen 5 1600 +199%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
923
Ryzen 5 1600 +3%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2106
Ryzen 5 1600 +146%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|117 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-6100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
