Intel Core i3 6100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 (desktop) with 2-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +4%
371
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
933
Ryzen 5 2500U +40%
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +21%
2280
1879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4205
Ryzen 5 2500U +60%
6714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +19%
937
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2106
Ryzen 5 2500U +32%
2789
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|October 26, 2017
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-6100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
