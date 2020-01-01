Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 6100 or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

Intel Core i3 6100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 with 2-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 6100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 51 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 3 years later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100
908
Ryzen 5 2600 +196%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100
2220
Ryzen 5 2600 +1%
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100
4095
Ryzen 5 2600 +222%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100
2106
Ryzen 5 2600 +158%
5439

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 6100 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2015 September 11, 2018
Launch price 117 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen+
Model number i3-6100 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 No

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 51 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 6100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i3 6100?
