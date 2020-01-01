Intel Core i3 6100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 with 2-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
67
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 51 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
362
Ryzen 5 2600 +2%
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
908
Ryzen 5 2600 +196%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2220
Ryzen 5 2600 +1%
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4095
Ryzen 5 2600 +222%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
923
Ryzen 5 2600 +6%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2106
Ryzen 5 2600 +158%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|117 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-6100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
6 (100%)
Total votes: 6
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9400F and Intel Core i3 6100
- Intel Pentium G4560 and Intel Core i3 6100
- Intel Core i3 9100F and Intel Core i3 6100
- Intel Core i3 7100 and Intel Core i3 6100
- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 and Intel Core i3 6100
- Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and AMD Ryzen 5 2600