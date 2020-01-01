Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 6100 or Celeron G3930: what's better?

Intel Core i3 6100 vs Celeron G3930

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 against the 2.9 GHz Celeron G3930. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron G3930
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +24%
2280
Celeron G3930
1845
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +80%
4205
Celeron G3930
2334
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +137%
2106
Celeron G3930
887

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 6100 and Celeron G3930

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 January 3, 2017
Launch price 117 USD 42 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Kaby Lake
Model number i3-6100 G3930
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 51 W 51 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 6100 official page Intel Celeron G3930 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G3930 or Core i3 6100?
