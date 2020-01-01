Intel Core i3 6100 vs Celeron G4900
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 6% less energy than the Celeron G4900 – 51 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +19%
2280
1914
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +74%
4205
2423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +19%
937
789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +48%
2106
1420
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|117 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-6100
|G4900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
