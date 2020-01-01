Intel Core i3 6100 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 (desktop) against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
371
Core i3 1005G1 +10%
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
933
Core i3 1005G1 +2%
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2280
Core i3 1005G1 +2%
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4205
Core i3 1005G1 +27%
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
Core i3 1005G1 +4%
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +10%
2106
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|117 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-6100
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
