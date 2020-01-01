Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 6100 or Core i3 10110U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 6100 vs i3 10110U

Intel Core i3 6100
Intel Core i3 6100
VS
Intel Core i3 10110U
Intel Core i3 10110U

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10110U and 6100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
  • Newer - released 4 years later
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 7.56 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +19%
2106
Core i3 10110U
1773

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 6100 and i3 10110U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 August 21, 2019
Launch price 117 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i3-6100 i3-10110U
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 51 W 15 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 6100 official page Intel Core i3 10110U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10110U or i3 6100?
EnglishРусский