Intel Core i3 6100 vs i3 10110U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 7.56 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
371
Core i3 10110U +9%
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +22%
933
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2280
Core i3 10110U +4%
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +3%
4205
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +6%
937
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +19%
2106
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-6100
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
