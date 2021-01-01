Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 6100 or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

Intel Core i3 6100 vs i3 1110G4

Intel Core i3 6100
VS
Intel Core i3 1110G4
Intel Core i3 6100
Intel Core i3 1110G4

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 (desktop) against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 6100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 963 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100
1955
Core i3 1110G4 +15%
2250

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 6100 and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 September 2, 2020
Launch price 117 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Skylake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i3-6100 i3-1110G4
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 51 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 6100 official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

