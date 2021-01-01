Intel Core i3 6100 vs i3 1110G4
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 (desktop) against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
57
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 963 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
368
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2268
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4229
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
965
Core i3 1110G4 +37%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1955
Core i3 1110G4 +15%
2250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i3-6100
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
